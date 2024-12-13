Doubs has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
A full practice participant throughout the week, Doubs has now received clearance from an independent neurologist to return from his two-game absence. His return likely means fewer snaps and routes for Christian Watson and/or Dontayvion Wicks, with the latter especially vulnerable to sliding back to a reserve role.
More News
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Another full practice, still in protocol•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Practices fully, but still in protocol•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Won't return Thursday•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Remains limited in practice•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Officially limited Monday•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Practices on Monday•