Doubs failed to bring in either of his two targets during the Packers' 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets on Saturday night.

Doubs was the intended receiver on Jordan Love's first two pass attempts, which came on Green Bay's first and third plays from scrimmage. The fourth-year pro saw a slight downturn in 2024 while missing four regular-season games due to injury, but he could be key to helping the Packers fill the void created by Christian Watson's (PUP-knee) projected early-season absence.