Coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs (chest) is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs was injured when he was unable to come down with a would-be touchdown grab in the first quarter versus Chicago. The wideout spent part of the game being evaluated at the local hospital but was able to return to the locker room before the end of the contest. Green Bay's wideout depth chart is deep, even with Doubs and Christian Watson (hamstring) banged up. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath soaked up the receiver work on Sunday.