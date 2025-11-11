Doubs is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles due to a chest injury, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Doubs was holding his chest following a Packers possession in the fourth quarter and was later spotted walking into the locker room. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Green Bay continues to lose pass-catching options. Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks will operate as the team's top receivers so long as Doubs is held out.