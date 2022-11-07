Doubs has been diagnosed Monday with a right high-ankle sprain and could be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Doubs used crutches and had a walking boot on his right foot after exiting Sunday's loss to Detroit due to a right ankle injury, and while further tests will reveal an exact timetable for his return, it looks like the rookie fourth-round pick could be a candidate for a stint on IR. The Packers haven't officially commented on Doubs' status, but with fellow rookie Christian Watson (head) also having left Sunday's loss to be evaluated for a concussion, Aaron Rodgers is running out of playmakers in the aerial game. It's a piece of good news that Aaron Jones (ankle) appears to have avoided a serious issue, but with Randall Cobb (ankle) not eligible to come off IR until Week 11, Green Bay's already struggling offense could face further issues Week 10 versus Dallas' stout defense. Samori Toure figures to handle more playing time as long as Doubs is sidelined, while Amari Rodgers could also see more opportunities.