Doubs was limited in practice Wednesday due to a wrist injury.

All of Christian Watson (knee), Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were limited with their own health concerns Wednesday, while Savion Williams (foot) didn't practice at all to begin Week 12 prep. The situation at wide receiver in Green Bay thus bears monitoring as the week continues to get a sense of who among the quintet will be available Sunday against the Vikings.