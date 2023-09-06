Doubs (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Sidelined since the Packers' preseason finale due to a hamstring injury, Doubs now will have just two more opportunities to get back on the field before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's game in Chicago. Fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) also was a non-participant Wednesday, leaving Green Bay woefully thin at the position of one or both are sidelined this weekend. Currently, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) are the other WRs on the 53-man roster.