Doubs (back), who left the field early Tuesday, responded in the affirmative when asked if he was 'good' after a collision at practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs injured his back at practice in a collision, but he doesn't seem to have suffered a major injury. Still, with all of Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Christian Watson (knee) already absent from practice, in addition to quarterback Jordan Love (thumb), it would make sense for Green Bay to be cautious regarding Doubs' health. Coach Matt LaFleur hasn't yet revealed whether the starters will play Saturday versus Indianapolis, but the team may hold Doubs out of exhibition action in any case if he's any less than 100 percent.