Doubs (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bears but handle a snap count, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Doubs is officially listed as questionable for Week 1 but managed to finish with back-to-back limited practice sessions. With Christian Watson (hamstring) ruled out for Week 1's divisional matchup, though, Doubs could be in position to operate as Jordan Love's top pass-catcher even if his snap total is limited. Still, Green Bay could have to lean more heavily than usual on RB Aaron Jones in the passing game, as well as rookies WR Jayden Reed and TE Luke Musgrave. The final word on Doubs' status will come prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.