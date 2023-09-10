Doubs (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to suit up but may handle a limited snap count, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Doubs took the questionable designation into the weekend after sitting out Wednesday's practice before turning in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. With Christian Watson (hamstring) ruled out for Week 1, however, Doubs could be in position to operate as Jordan Love's top pass-catcher even if his snap total is limited. Beyond Doubs, Green Bay could have to lean more heavily than usual on running back Aaron Jones in the passing game, as well as rookie receivers Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave. A final word on Doubs' status will come when the Packers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.