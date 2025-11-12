Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Doubs (chest) "should be good to go" for Sunday's road matchup against the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs suffered a chest injury that forced him out of Monday's loss to the Eagles early, but it doesn't appear that there are any lingering concerns about his availability for Week 11. That said, unless Doubs is able to practice in full prior to Sunday's matchup, he may carry an injury designation into the weekend. LaFleur also said the plan is for rookie wideout Matthew Golden (shoulder) back on the practice field this week, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.