Doubs (concussion) has new competition for snaps and targets after the Packers drafted WR Matthew Golden in the first round and WR Savion Williams in the third round.

Doubs is in the final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2024 campaign in which he suffered two concussions and was suspended a week for skipping practice. He finished the year with career highs for catch rate (63.9 percent) and yards per target (8.3) while averaging a team-high 5.5 targets per game, but it probably wasn't enough to change the general evaluation on him. Doubs is good enough to start in the NFL, but not good enough that you necessarily want him in the starting lineup, which means he may have to compete for his job this summer. With Jayden Reed (shoulder) seemingly locked in for slot work, the Packers have Doubs, Golden, Williams and Dontayvion Wicks ready to compete for perimeter snaps -- plus Christian Watson (ACL) may eventually make his own case later in the season. There hasn't been any update on Doubs' health since his second concussion of the season knocked him out of a playoff loss to Philadelphia.