Doubs secured three of seven targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 28-21 preseason loss to the 49ers on Friday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick carried over some of the momentum from what has been a noteworthy training camp, recording a 33-yard touchdown reception down the right sideline in the first quarter in which he gained some impressive separation. Doubs was subsequently the intended receiver on one of Jordan Love's three interceptions, but he certainly had an encouraging night overall. Doubs has been making a push for significant playing time on a Packers receiving corps that's ripe with opportunity for the coming season, and he'll have another chance to continue making his case against the Saints next Friday night at Lambeau Field.