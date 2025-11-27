Doubs caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

The fourth-year wideout was on the other end of Jordan Love's second of four TD passes on the afternoon, snagging a two-yard toss with about two minutes left before halftime. It was Doubs' fifth touchdown of the season but his first since Week 4, snapping a seven-game drought. He'll take a 45-542-5 line on 71 targets into a crucial NFC North clash with the Bears in Week 14 at Lambeau Field.