Doubs brought in three of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Doubs was third in both targets and receptions on the night for the Packers, tying with running back Chris Brooks in the latter category. The veteran wideout saw Jayden Reed exit the game in the first quarter due to what was labeled as a shoulder injury at the time, but Doubs saw only one more target than he had Sunday against the Lions. Nevertheless, Doubs managed to record a five-yard touchdown grab in the opening period to give his fantasy production a much-needed boost, and he'll be due for an expanded role beginning with a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21 due to Reed having been diagnosed with a broken collarbone, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com.