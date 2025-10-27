Doubs had three receptions on six targets for 44 yards and a two-point conversion in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Christian Watson (knee) made his season debut in Week 8, finishing with 85 receiving yards behind Tucker Kraft's monster receiving line (7-143-2). This left Dobbs finishing third in receiving for the Packers, although he finished second in team targets. While he didn't cash in any of Jordan Love's three touchdown passes, Doubs was able to find the end zone on a successful two-point conversion attempt to give managers a minor boost to his final fantasy score. Doubs should continue starting alongside Christian Watson when Green Bay hosts Carolina next Sunday.