Doubs recorded five catches on nine targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Doubs was Jordan Love's top target in Sunday's win, leading the team in targets. He converted that into his third performance of 50 or more receiving yards this season, thanks to long gains of 21 and 15 yards. Doubs isn't likely to turn in huge fantasy performances often thanks to the emergence of Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft, but it's clear he has rapport and the trust of Love, which should be enough to keep Doubs involved in the offense.