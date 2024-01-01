Doubs recorded three catches on six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Doubs was overshadowed by Bo Melton and Jayden Reed (chest), though he still remained involved with six targets -- tied for third-best on the team. The Packers have had several different receivers step up for big performances throughout the season, making it difficult for Doubs to produce consistently. For example, he has been held to 32 receiving yards or fewer in three of his last five games, but he's topped 70 in the other two and also has a touchdown in that span. He should be on the field plenty for a Week 18 matchup against the Bears, giving him the chance to bounce back.