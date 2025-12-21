Doubs (wrist) is questionable to return to Saturday's Week 16 matchup against the Bears.

The injury appears to have occurred when Doubs attempted to field an onside kick late in the fourth quarter. He wasn't able to do so, and Chicago recovered the ball before subsequently scoring the game-tying touchdown. With Doubs at least temporarily sidelined, Jayden Reed should serve as the Packers' No. 2 wideout, and Dontayvion Wicks and/or Matthew Golden could take on a more prominent role on offense.