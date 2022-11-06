Doubs (ankle) was carted to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game at Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

On the Packers' first play from scrimmage, Doubs got open on a slant route and recorded an 18-yard catch, but he was hobbled going to the sideline, where his lower right leg was examined in the medical tent before he left the field entirely. He officially was deemed questionable to return due to an ankle issue, but if he's unable to, Green Bay's available wide receivers will be Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure.