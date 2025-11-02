Doubs caught seven of 10 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

The fourth-year wideout was Jordan Love's top option, leading the Packers in catches and receiving yards on the afternoon while seeing double-digit targets for the first time in 2025. Doubs sports a 34-441-4 line on 52 targets on the season, and he saw his competition for looks get thinned significantly in the second half of Sunday's loss, as Tucker Kraft (knee) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) both left the game and didn't return. If they remain sidelined in Week 10, Doubs is likely to get elevated target volume again versus the Eagles.