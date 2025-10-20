Doubs caught six of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

While Tucker Kraft led the Packers with 10 targets and was on the other end of Jordan Love's only TD pass, it was Doubs who paced the team in catches and receiving yards. The fourth-year wideout has caught at least five passes in three straight games as he shines in the absence of Jayden Reed (collarbone), posting a 17-185-3 line on 25 targets during that stretch. Doubs will look to keep rolling in Week 8 against the Steelers.