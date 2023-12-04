Doubs had four receptions on five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Chiefs.

Doubs wound up leading the Packers in receiving yards, but it was Christian Watson (hamstring) who cashed in two scores for the superior fantasy score. The latter suffered an injury to his hamstring late in Sunday's victory, so Doubs could be in store for an uptick in targets should the Packers' No. 1 wideout miss next Monday's matchup against the Giants. Even if Watson's injury proves to be minor, Doubs has solidified his No. 2 role by averaging five targets over the last four weeks.