Doubs (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As Doubs was in the final two sessions of Week 1 prep, he's again operating with a cap on his practice reps due to the hamstring issue that has plagued him since late August. Meanwhile, Christian Watson (hamstring) continued to be sidelined at practice, so Doubs could again be in a position to serve as Green Bay's No. 1 wide receiver Sunday in Atlanta if he can gain clearance from his own hamstring injury. While Watson was sidelined for this past Sunday's win at Chicago, Doubs logged 29 of 60 offensive snaps en route four catches (on five targets) for 26 yards and two touchdowns.