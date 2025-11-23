Doubs secured two of three targets for 23 yards and returned two punts for 21 yards in the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Doubs' numbers certainly were disappointing from a fantasy perspective, but they were generated within the confines of a modest 14-completion, 139-yard passing day for Jordan Love. The veteran wideout has just 81 combined receiving yards over his last three contests overall, but a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Lions at Ford Field figures to be a game where the entire Packers' air attack sees increased usage.