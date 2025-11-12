Packers' Romeo Doubs: Logs full walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doubs (chest) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Doubs made an early departure from Monday's loss to the Eagles due to a chest injury in the fourth quarter, but coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the wide receiver "should be good to go" for Sunday's road matchup with the Giants. An uncapped session Wednesday seems to indicate as much for Doubs, while fellow WRs Matthew Golden (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) all were limited to begin Week 11 prep. The state of the Packers' receiving corps remains in flux for a second week in a row.
More News
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expected to play Week 11•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Leading receiver against Carolina•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Finishes with 44 yards on SNF•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Leading receiving in Week 7 win•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Five catches in Week 6•