Doubs (chest) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Doubs made an early departure from Monday's loss to the Eagles due to a chest injury in the fourth quarter, but coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the wide receiver "should be good to go" for Sunday's road matchup with the Giants. An uncapped session Wednesday seems to indicate as much for Doubs, while fellow WRs Matthew Golden (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) all were limited to begin Week 11 prep. The state of the Packers' receiving corps remains in flux for a second week in a row.