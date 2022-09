Doubs caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings.

Doubs made his presence felt more over the course of Sunday's game, turning in a solid but unspectacular debut. Although teammate Allen Lazard (ankle) could return for Week 2's matchup versus the Bears, Doubs should continue to get meaningful playing time as he strives to emerge as one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets.