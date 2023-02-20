Doubs was targeted 67 times and caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns over 13 appearances during the 2022 season.

Doubs may not have stood out in his rookie season, but he still finished fourth on his team in targets, receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns -- not bad for a fourth-rounder who missed four games and most of another due to injury. It's not yet known what Green Bay's receiver room will look like in 2023, but Doubs will have a chance to carve out a bigger role, and at the least he will be a useful complement to fellow sophomore Christian Watson.