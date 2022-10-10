Doubs was targeted five times and caught three passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Doubs entered Sunday's contest on the heels of back-to-back productive appearances, but outside of a 22-yard reception he did not get much going in Week 5. Doubs did finish second among Packers wideouts in snaps for a third straight week, but it should be noted that fellow receiver Randall Cobb closed the gap in percentage of plays spent on the field. Doubs' momentum may have slowed a bit, but all in all, there is still reason to include him in Week 6 fantasy lineups.