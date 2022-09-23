Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Doubs is "probably gonna have to take more of a load" Sunday at Tampa Bay, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur's statement makes sense after the Packers ruled out Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and deemed Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Week 3. The team at least will have top wide receiver Allen Lazard available for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the options behind him won't be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Doubs showed immense promise during the preseason and so far has gathered in six of eight targets for 64 yards through two contests. If he's called upon for even more work alongside Lazard this weekend, a breakout performance may be possible for Doubs.