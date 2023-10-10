Doubs brought in one of four targets for four yards in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night.

Doubs' stat line was part of the collateral damage of Jordan Love's accuracy issues, with the talented receiver's reception and receiving yardage totals both qualifying as season lows. Doubs' downturn was especially striking considering he'd generated a 14-168-1 line on 25 targets over the previous two games, but the second-year wideout should have a good chance to bounce back in a Week 7 road matchup versus the Broncos following a Week 6 bye.