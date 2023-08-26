Doubs won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

No injury has been reported, but it's possible Doubs is a bit banged up given that most of the other players resting are either star veterans or recovering from injuries. The other key pieces of Green Bay's passing game -- QB Jordan Love and WRs Christian Watson and Jayden Reed -- are expected to play Saturday afternoon. Doubs won't play in the final exhibition, but he appears locked in for a top-three role for the season opener at Chicago on Sept. 10.