Doubs (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Doubs has missed the last three games due to a high right-ankle sprain, but he signaled that he was closing in on the later stages of his recovery by joining the rehab group on the side last Thursday. Now, the rookie fourth-round pick has participated in an official practice, potentially setting up a return to action Sunday in Chicago. The Packers have a Week 14 bye on tap, so they could opt to play it safe with Doubs. Having said that, if he's able to do enough to suit up this weekend, he'll he joining a receiving corps that has seen fellow first-year player Christian Watson take off across from Allen Lazard during Doubs' absence. Whenever Doubs returns, he may not be better than third or fourth in the pecking order in Green Bay's passing game.