Doubs (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.
With an uncapped session finally under his belt, Doubs is set to return to the lineup for the first time since sustained a right high-ankle sprain Week 9 at Detroit. The Packers' receiving corps thus will be at full capacity for the first time this season, which leaves Doubs' role uncertain for Monday's game versus the Rams, as he'll likely be behind Allen Lazard and fellow rookie wideout Christian Watson. More than likely, Doubs will vie with Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins for reps on the inside and outside, respectively.