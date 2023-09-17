Doubs caught two of three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Doubs made a pair of 15-yard receptions, but that was the full extent of his production in another game where usual top wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) was sidelined. After Doubs scored twice in Week 1, it was rookie Jayden Reed who tallied two touchdowns Sunday, when fellow first-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks also scored. Whether or not Watson returns in Week 3 versus the Saints, Doubs will strive to make a bigger impact than he did in Sunday's late defeat.