Doubs was targeted four times and caught three passes for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-17 victory over the Vikings.

Doubs finished third among Packers wideouts in snaps, but in a game in which Green Bay had all its receivers available and in which they ran it more than they threw, his output was modest for the third time in three appearances since returning from a four-game absence. He has carved out a role in the Packers' offense, but it will primarily be a complementary one provided the rest of the pass catchers on the roster remain active.