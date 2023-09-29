Doubs brought in nine of 13 targets for 95 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Doubs comfortably led the Packers in receptions, receiving yards and targets despite the season debut of Christian Watson after the latter's recovery from a hamstring injury that led to three straight absences to open the season. Doubs was also the intended receiver on Love's second interception of the night, one that came at the Lions' four-yard line and essentially sealed the win for Detroit. The 2022 fourth-round pick now has a 20-224-3 line heading into a Week 5 bye ahead of a favorable Week 6 Monday night road matchup against the Raiders on Oct. 9.