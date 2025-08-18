Doubs (back) is taking part in team drills at Monday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Doubs appears fully recovered from the back injury he picked up due to a collision at practice last Tuesday, an encouraging development for Green Bay as wide receivers Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) remain sidelined, and with Christian Watson (ACL) on the active/PUP list and likely out until at least Week 5. Quarterback Jordan Love (thumb) also returned to practice Monday and is participating in 7-on-7 drills, so the Packers' starting offense is getting healthier with roughly three weeks to go until the regular-season opener against Detroit. With the plethora of injuries Green Bay is still managing, though, it remains to be seen whether head coach Matt LaFleur will opt to play starters during Saturday's preseason finale against Seattle.