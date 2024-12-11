Head coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs practiced fully Wednesday, but the wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs has made slow but steady progress since suffering a head injury Week 12 against the 49ers, failing to practice at all during Week 13 prep before being limited in practice last week in advance of another absence Week 14 at Detroit. Considering he was listed as a full participant Wednesday, he likely is in the final phase of the concussion protocol, which requires an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be able to suit up again. Doubs should receive clearance in the coming days ahead of Sunday's visit to Seattle.