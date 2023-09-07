Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Doubs (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "He looked good," LaFleur said of the second-year receiver. "Took a couple reps within each team period, routes on air."

Doubs was back on the practice field for the first time in two weeks after the hamstring injury kept him from playing in the Packers' Aug. 26 preseason finale versus the Seahawks. Unsurprisingly, Doubs wasn't cleared for full drills right off the bat, but the limited reps he logged Thursday at least improves his chances of suiting up in Sunday's season opener in Chicago. If Doubs is cleared to play in that contest, he could serve as the Packers' No. 1 wideout; Christian Watson (hamstring) was sidelined for the second practice in a row Thursday and appears to be more at risk of missing Sunday's contest than Doubs.