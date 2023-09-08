Doubs (hamstring) is participating in practice Friday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Doubs was limited in Thursday's practice, and while the extent of his participation Friday has yet to be revealed, it's still an encouraging sign that he's practicing in any capacity two days before Sunday's season opener against the Bears. He's definitively ahead of fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) in the recovery process, as Watson has been unable to practice all week and was stretching on the side Friday. If Doubs dresses and Watson sits Sunday, Doubs would be in line to work as the top target for quarterback Jordan Love in Week 1.