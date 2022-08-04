Doubs has become the rare rookie to earn praise from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who said Thursday that the young wideout makes at least one "wow play" per practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers also noted that the other wide receivers who looked similarly good right from the jump in Green Bay ended up in the top 10 for franchise receiving records. He's presumably referring to the likes of Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb... none of whom had more than 632 yards or three TDs as rookies. The early success for Doubs, a fourth-round pick, stands in stark contrast to second-rounder Christian Watson being sidelined by knee surgery, but it's still an uphill battle to earn playing time and targets as a rookie mid-round pick, especially with such a demanding quarterback who has a reputation for impatience with teammates' mental mistakes. Working in Doubs' favor are his early strong impression on Rodgers as well as Green Bay's lack of talent at wide receiver.