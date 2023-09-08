Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Doubs (hamstring) will be questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Christian Watson won't be available at all due to his own hamstring issue. While Doubs has been tending to his injury since at last Aug. 26, he was able to put together back-to-back limited practices to cap Week 1 prep, putting himself into a position to potentially be quarterback Jordan Love's No. 1 target Sunday. Beyond Doubs, the Packers' top pass catchers are RB Aaron Jones, WR Jayden Reed and TE Luke Musgrave, with Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks rounding out the receiving corps.