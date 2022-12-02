Doubs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dobbs returned to practice Wednesday after missing three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and after three straight days of limited practices it's unclear if he'll miss a fourth game. It's also unclear how much playing time he'll get if he's active, as the Packers have Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb all healthy ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Doubs might only be the No. 4 receiver, if he avoids the inactive list.