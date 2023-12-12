Doubs secured four of seven targets for 32 yards in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night.

Doubs finished second in receiving yards on the night for Green Bay, but he still had only half the total of tight end Tucker Kraft. It also marked Doubs' fourth sub-40-yard tally in the last six games, and Monday night was his third straight contest without a touchdown. Consequently, even if Christian Watson (hamstring) remains sidelined for a Week 15 home date with the Buccaneers, Doubs' outlook isn't overly optimistic.