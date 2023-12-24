Doubs was targeted five times and caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

Doubs averaged just 42.8 yards per game and did not score over the four contests that preceded Sunday's, but with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) sitting out Sunday and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) exiting early, Doubs saw extra opportunities and capitalized. His prospects for Week 16 will hinge significantly on the availability -- or the lack thereof -- of his three fellow wideouts.