Doubs (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable and could be headed for a game-time call after limited practice participation Friday. Doubs played through his own hamstring injury in the 38-20 win over Chicago last week, scoring twice on four catches while handling 48 percent snap share and 64 percent route share. It's certainly possible those numbers grow now that he's healthier, and the Packers may emphasize their WRs and TEs a bit more than usual if Aaron Jones (hamstring) can't play after missing practice all week.