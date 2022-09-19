Doubs was targeted three times and caught two passes for 27 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Doubs did not do a lot in his second appearance as a professional, but he did turn a short pass into a 20-yard gain in the second quarter -- a play that gave the Packers a manageable third down on a drive in which they scored to extend their lead from three to 10 points. With fellow receiver Allen Lazard back after missing Week 1, Doubs was out there for 10 fewer snaps than he was in the opener. Plays like the one he made Sunday night will help him get on the field more, but heading into Week 3, he finds himself part of a trio of players complementing top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.