Doubs (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As Doubs was in the final two sessions of Week 1 prep, he again is operating with a cap on his practice reps due to the hamstring issue that has plagued him since at last Aug. 26. Meanwhile, Christian Watson (hamstring) continued to be sidelined at practice, so it remains to be seen of Doubs will be joined by his fellow starting wide receiver Sunday in Atlanta. Doubs logged 29 of 60 offensive snaps in this past Sunday's win at Chicago en route to four catches (on five targets) for 26 yards and two touchdowns.