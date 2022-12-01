Doubs (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Doubs took part in on-field work Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high right-ankle sprain back in Week 9. He officially was a limited participant, and coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Thursday that Doubs "looked good. We had an individual period where we were running pretty good. ... We'll see how he looks today." Doubs now has strung together back-to-back capped sessions, giving him just one more chance to prove his health before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Chicago.

